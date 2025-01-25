Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 4,608 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $170.90 and a 52 week high of $267.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

