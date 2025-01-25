Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $367.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

