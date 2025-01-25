Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $40.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $12,648,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.