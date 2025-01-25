Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,800. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $239.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.28 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.