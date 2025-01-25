Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.59. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 7,100 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 369,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

