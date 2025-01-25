CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 196,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,203 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.