Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $2,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 256,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 246,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

