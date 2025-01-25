Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 363,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 234,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

