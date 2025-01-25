Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266,371 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

