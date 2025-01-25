Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Lundin Mining Q4 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$10.56 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.48.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

