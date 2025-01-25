Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,124 shares of company stock valued at $95,033,738 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $328.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.37. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $378.48. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

