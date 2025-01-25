Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PPC stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.