Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 65.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $23.70 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

