Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $544.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.93. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.61 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

