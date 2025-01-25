Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,639,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,381,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $130.18 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

