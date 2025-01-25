Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 101.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 24.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $353.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

