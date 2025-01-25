Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dover by 313.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $17,323,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,459,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

