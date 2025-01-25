Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.67 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

