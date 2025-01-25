Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SLM by 110.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Stock Down 1.0 %

SLM stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.