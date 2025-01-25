Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.12.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

EFX opened at $268.74 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average is $274.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

