Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,073 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NTRS stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

