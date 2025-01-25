Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $200.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cboe Global Markets
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.