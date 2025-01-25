Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 52,071 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

