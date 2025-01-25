Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 148.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $354,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,686.89. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,282 shares of company stock worth $2,099,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

