Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $139.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

