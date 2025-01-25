Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,185,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,768,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,812,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

