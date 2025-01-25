Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

