Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $904,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,275,514.09. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

