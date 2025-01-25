Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 54.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 45.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %

STE opened at $216.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.63. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

