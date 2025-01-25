Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

TSN opened at $56.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

