Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $224.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $296.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

