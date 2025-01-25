Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASND. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $7,466,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.07.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

