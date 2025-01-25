Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $790.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $771.48 and its 200 day moving average is $765.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

