Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 412.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KB. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

