Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,471 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 464.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,610.56. This represents a 89.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,981 shares of company stock worth $38,712,948. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

