Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,406 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 169,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

