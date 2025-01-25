Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after buying an additional 2,205,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,896,000 after buying an additional 784,250 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.6 %

BAM opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

