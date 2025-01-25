Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,193 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 56.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.9 %

NTR stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 144.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

