Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

