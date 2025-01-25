Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,793,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $1,254.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,283.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,166.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,295.94.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

