Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $288.08 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,549 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

