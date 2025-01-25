Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

