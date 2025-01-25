Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 33,231 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $122.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nucor

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

