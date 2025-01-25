Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 360,149 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,149 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Centene by 75.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centene Stock Performance
Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Centene
In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
