Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,555 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 50.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $361.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

