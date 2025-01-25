Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $164.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.85 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

