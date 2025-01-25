Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 157,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $223,707,000 after buying an additional 5,222,972 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADT by 75.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862,453 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $59,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ADT by 12.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,649,347 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 518,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

