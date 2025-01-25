Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hershey by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $150.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.