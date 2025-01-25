D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7,120,170 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

