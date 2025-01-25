D.R. Horton’s (DHI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7,120,170 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

